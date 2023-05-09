Amnesty likely for Kovai blast convicts
CHENNAI: Close on the heels of releasing two prisoners who were convicted for murder Muslim community leaders during a communal clash, the State government is considering freeing life convicts involved in murders during the 1996 Coimbatore communal clash.
The 12 convicts who have been in prison for nearly three decades are in the list of 200 prisoners whose names that a commission headed by retired Madras High Court judge N Authinathan recommended for release.
A highly placed official source said the commission considered more than 450 cases for premature release on good behaviour and humanitarian grounds, and submitted its recommendation on October 22.
“The government is scrutinising the panel’s recommendations. Soon, they will be released,” said a source, and added that the 12 life convicts who are undergoing imprisonment in connection with five murder cases during the communal clash in Coimbatore in 1996, were in the list.
Among them are SA Basha (82) and Thaajuddeen (60), who were arrested in connection with the serial bomb blast. “Basha, the prime accused in the bomb blast case, is 82 years old. He is being considered due to his age factor, while Thaajuddeen is being considered based on his health condition,” added the source.
After receiving the commission’s report, the government sought probation officers’ reports on each Muslim convict who are lodged in Coimbatore, Puzhal, Palayamkottai and Cuddalore central prisons. “We submitted the report two weeks ago,” said a prison department source.
When the DMK returned to power, the federation of Muslim organisations and political parties, including TMMK and MMK, urged the government to sympathetically consider the cases of 38 Muslim convicts incarcerated for more than two decades.
Two convicts, Kannan and Sathish, who were arrested for murdering Muslim community leaders and businessmen during the communal clash, have already been released. “Similarly, we want the government to release the Muslim convicts who are imprisoned for 22 to 26 years,” said MMK leader and MLA MH Jawahirullah.
