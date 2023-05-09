86 new Covid cases in State including 3 international passengers
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 86 new Covid cases on Tuesday, including a case each from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Sri Lanka. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,10,014.
Coimbatore reported the highest with 26 new cases followed by 15 cases in Chennai. As many as 20 districts did not report any new case of Covid-19. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 1.4% after 5,891 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Tirupur had the highest TPR of 5.6%.
Active cases in the State stood at 869 with the highest number 183 reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,71,070. One more Covid-fatality was reported taking the toll to 38,075.
