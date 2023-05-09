86 new Covid cases in State including 3 international passengers

Coimbatore reported the highest with 26 new cases followed by 15 cases in Chennai. As many as 20 districts did not report any new case of Covid-19. TN’s test positivity rate stood at 1.4% after 5,891 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Tirupur had the highest TPR of 5.6%.

Active cases in the State stood at 869 with the highest number 183 reported in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,71,070. One more Covid-fatality was reported taking the toll to 38,075.