Transperson scores 337 marks in TN Class 12 boards

CHENNAI: A Class 12 transgender student created a record in Tamil Nadu by scoring 337 marks.

Shreya is the only transperson in the State who appeared for the Class 12 board exams in Pallipalayam Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Namakkal district.

In her school, 378 students wrote the exam of which 356 students passed.

Shreya, daughter of Rajeshwari from Awarangadu area, scored marks 62 in Tamil, 56 in English, 48 Economics, 54 in Commerce, 58 Mathematics and 59 in Computer Science.

"I studied in Govt Girls High School for 2 years and have scored 337 in my board exams," she said.

"I am very proud of myself. The teachers and my school management who supported me are the reason for this achievement. When I studied in this school no one saw me as a third gender," she added.

Adding that transpersons should continue to pay attention to education, Shreya said that she is excited to achieve more in her academics.

According to the results declared by the DGE on Monday, 94.03 per cent of the over 8 lakh students who appeared for the Class 12 exams in Tamil Nadu have passed.