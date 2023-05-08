TN notifies rules to e-monitor roads; violators run high risk

The footage from an electronic enforcement device having an electronic stamp for location, date and time can be used to issue challan for 12 offences including overspeeding, jumping a red light, violating a stop sign, driving without a seat belt and helmet, and parking vehicle at an unauthorised location. The notice of the offence should be sent within fifteen days of the occurrence of the offence and the electronic record collected by way of electronic monitoring should be stored till the disposal of the challan, it noted.