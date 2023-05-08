Reporter's diary: Stop being greedy. Give us back our new ACs
CHENNAI: The transport corporation workers wanted the State government to ensure social justice by installing ACs at the resting rooms for drivers and conductors at bus depots.
A picture of a trade union’s notice board in the Tiruchy has been doing rounds on social media highlighting the step-motherly treatment of workers against the officers.
In the notice board written in Tamil, it states that the expenses for basic facilities in the Tiruchy head-office are done through the administrative expenses. At the bus depots, however, the facilities such as installing mosquito nets, toilet renovation and setting up of the RO plant are done through the contribution of workers.
But the management has taken away the new ACs brought for resting rooms and installed them in the senior officer’s room.
The old ACs removed from the officer’s room were being installed in the resting rooms at the depots, it alleged.
Are the drivers and conductors not worthy of resting in the rooms with new ACs? The State government, which prides itself on being a model State for social justice, should take steps to ensure that the new ACs are installed for the workers’ welfare as announced during the budget session.
A trade union leader said that this was not an isolated incident in Trichy but it was prevalent across the State. “Officers should not be so greedy. They should ensure that drivers and conductors get adequate rest and comfort after the journey on roads,” he said.
