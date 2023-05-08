Record of sorts in TN students’ Class 12 feat
CHENNAI: Girls outshone boys yet again as results for Class 12 exams in the State, declared by the DGE here on Monday, also threw up quite a few welcome surprises. Among the heroes were a perfect scorer (600/600), a trans student, and a Corporation school girl who also went on to bag an IIT-M seat — all coming from humble backgrounds.
Of 8.03 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 94.03% (7.55 lakh) cleared the exams in the State. The pass percentage of girls was 96.38 while 91.45 per cent of the boys cleared the exams. In the 2021-2022 academic year, 93.76 per cent had cleared the exam.
In the district-wise performance, Virudhunagar topped with 97.85%, followed by Tirupur district at 97.79% and Perambalur district at 97.59%. The districts at the bottom of the list are Ranipettai (87.30%), Krishnagiri (89.69%) and Vellore (89.20%).
Among government schools, Tirupur recorded the highest pass percentage with 96.45%, followed by Perambalur with 95.90% and Virudhunagar with 95.43%.
According to the data released by the School Education Department, of 7,533 higher secondary schools in Tamil Nadu, 2,767 schools secured full pass percentages. Among government higher secondary schools, 326 schools bagged 100% results.
When on one hand 23,957 students managed to get a centum in at least one subject last academic year, the numbers spiked to 32,501 students this year.
Congratulating the students, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the results for Class 11 will be announced on May 17 and Class 10 on May 19.
