Will never give up TN's policies for personal friendship: Stalin flays Guv

CHENNAI: In a stern response to the Governor RN Ravi, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday wondered why the Governor is acting like an opposition party.

Speaking at a public conference held by the ruling DMK in Pallavaram ahead of its 3rd year journey, the DMK Supremo and Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed Governor R N Ravi for his recent remarks over the state government.

"The Dravidian Model of development has become the development of all sections of people through its social development projects. The price of commodities has come down and the purchasing power has increased in Tamil Nadu. Even in the critical finance scenario, few are confused about how the government is fulfilling its poll promises. If the criticism comes from opposition like AIADMK, there is no surprise. But when it comes from the Governor, a part of governance, it creates a lot of doubts. Why is the Governor acting like an opposition party? For what purpose was he sent to Tamil Nadu? Has he come to disrupt the peace in the state?, " he questioned.

Daring the Governor, Stalin asked if Tamil Nadu burns like the BJP ruling Manipur?

He also asked about the recent riots that happened in BJP ruling Karnataka.

Refusing the allegations made by the Governor RN Ravi, Stalin claimed that there were no casualties in the violence after the ban imposed on PFI.

"We had transferred the Coimbatore car blast case to the NIA within three days after the incident and controlled the Kallakurichi violence within a few hours without firing. We arrested our own party men who harassed a woman cop. We did not receive any such information regarding the international drug and arms smuggling groups that have a link between Pakistan and Tamil Nadu. The Governor's claim that his vehicle was hijacked during his visit to Dharmapuram Atheenam was a blatant lie, " he pointed out.

Denying Governor's remarks on Chidambaram child marriage issue, Stalin said that only the First Information Report was registered against Deekshidars on the basis of evidences and the law is equal for all in preventing child marriage and asked the Governor wants not to take action against the accused?

Are you (Governor) supporting the child marriage?

While the state government is implementing its Breakfast scheme, then what is the need to encourage private firms into the scheme?, he asked.

"If the Centre wants to threaten us through the governor or anyone else, we are not the ones to fear.

We are the ones who have seen the war of language, MISA, TADA and POTA. Let's not be intimidated by all this. We have a goal, the CM said adding that the DMK was committed to create a good governance in Delhi. Let's get ready for 2024 parliamentary elections, " he concluded.