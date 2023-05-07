Miscreants kill 40-yr-old mason, throw body into well in Karur
TIRUCHY: Miscreants murdered a mason and threw the body into a well in Karur on Sunday while the police retrieved the body and searched for the accused.
K Selvam (40), a mason from Sukkampatti village near Kulithalai in Karur district, used to sleep outside the house during night hours, and on Saturday, it is said, Selvam had consumed liquor and went to sleep.
On Sunday, the members of his family found that Selvam went missing. When they went to the spot where he was sleeping, they were shocked to see the blood stains on the cot. They also spotted blood stains near the well in their place.
Soon, they passed on the information to the Thogaimalai police who rushed to the spot and inspected.
The police suspected that the miscreants who had murdered Selvam could have thrown the body into the well and so they asked the fire and rescue personnel to find the body.
As suspected, the fire personnel found the body in the well after a brief search. The body had multiple injuries and was sent to the Karur GH.
On information, the Karur SP E Sundaravathanam, DSP Sridar, and others visited the spot and conducted an inquiry.
