EPS opposes closure of school in Thiruporur
CHENNAI: Condemning the DMK government’s plan to close the school (Public-Police School) meant for the wards of the police personnel at Thiruporur near Chennai, AIADMK general secretary and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday urged the State government to immediately withdraw its plan and upgrade the school to higher secondary level.
In a statement, Palaniswami said following several requests from the police personnel at Thiruporur, the then AIADMK government in 2017 has given permission to construct a school specifically for the wards of the cops.
“In addition, the state government has allocated Rs 51 crore to develop the infrastructure of the school and in August 2018, the classes from first standard to fourth standards were functioning”, he pointed out.
Stating that during the first phase, temporary teachers were appointed to take classes, Palaniswami said in February 2021, the school was converted into a co-education system and classes from standard one to eight were functioning.
“Now, there is a doubt for the police personnel that the school will be closed since the scheme was brought by the then AIADMK government”, he said adding “This government also allocated the space of the school for Tambaram Commissionerate”.
Pointing out that the state government should have allocated separate space to the Tambaram Commissionerate school in the government land, the leader of the opposition demanded steps to open the new school and also upgrade the schools for police wards into higher secondary schools”.
