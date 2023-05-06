‘Varumun Kappom’ has covered 15L in phase II: Min
CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian inaugurated a special medical and Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme registration camp in Perumbakkam on Saturday. Inaugurating the medical camp, he said that the medical camps are being organised on a large scale in slum relocation board residences.
A large number of hospitals are serving Tamil Nadu through the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The medical college hospitals are jointly conducting a large-scale medical camp in this area. Blood pressure tests, kidney tests, ECHO, and ECG are being conducted at the medical camps, other than full body examination. Leprosy diagnostic tests, tuberculosis tests, cervical cancer tests are also being done.
The Minister said that the camps are being conducted under the ‘Varumun Kappom’ scheme as well.
As many as 10 lakh people have benefitted in the first year and 15 lakh people have benefitted in the second year.
COVID is not medical emergency now: Ma Su
Talking about the announcement of ending COVID-19 being termed a medical emergency, the Health Minister said that it is indeed joyous news that will bring peace to the people of the world to a great extent.
He said the public health global emergency has ended but personal safety is a continuing necessity.
“We don’t know if there will be another new wave. However, even though the state of emergency has been ended, personal protection is necessary,” he said.
