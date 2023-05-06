Two Kumari fishermen among 10 rescued by ICG from Maldivian waters

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two fishermen from Kanniyakumari, who were rescued from Maldivian waters, have been safely brought to Visakhapatnam by Indian Coast Guard (ICG) on Saturday. The two fishers, along with eight others from Kerala’s Vizhinjam, had ventured into the sea from Thengapatnam, near Kanniyakumari in TN on April 16. A Navy release said, subsequently, their boat developed engine failure and they were adrift without any help for 5 days. The fishermen were rescued by MV Furious on April 26 and based on information received at Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), ICGS Vigraha was dispatched to embark these rescued fishermen from the merchant vessel transiting off Campbell Bay in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.