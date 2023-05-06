‘Equal opportunity amid social equality is Dravidian model’
TIRUCHY: Equal opportunity amid social equality is the major agenda of the Dravidian Model government and the DMK will always stand with the people who oppose the BJP which is against the people, said Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru here on Friday.
According to CPI general secretary K Suresh, the CPI scheduled six day padayatra across Tiruchy West Assembly segment tagged as ‘remove BJP, save India’ claiming that the BJP promoting Sanatana Dharma which is against the interest of the common man. The members from the CPI would cover the entire segment and create awareness among the people on the agenda of the BJP, he said.
On Friday, Minister Nehru who flagged off the yatra, said, the CPI has initiated the step to make the people aware of the BJP and its agenda. “The DMK will always work against the BJP and support those who oppose the party and thus, we give the fullest support to the CPI,” he said.
Charging that the BJP has been promoting hatred among the people, Nehru said, the DMK is for the equality among the people and work for equal opportunity to all and this is the agenda of Dravidian model government, said the Minister and added that the CPI has been strongly opposing the BJP and the DMK will always back them.
CPI Central Committee Member Selvaraj presided over the inauguration and state secretary R Mutharasan felicitated. General Secretary K Suresh organised the event. Functionaries from DMK, MDMK, MMK, VCK, IUML and others were present.
