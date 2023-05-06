DYFI welcomes Centre's decision not to shift SAI recognised training centre

CHENNAI: CPM-affiliated Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Saturday welcomed the decision of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) to scrap its plan to shift an exclusive training centre for women basketball players from Mayiladuthurai to Varanasi and hailed it as a victory for its struggle.

In a statement, DYFI said that after the SAI announced its decision to shift the exclusive training centre for women basketball players from Mayiladuthurai to Varanasi, CPM Madurai MP Su Venkatesan immediately intervened and wrote a letter to Union Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Anurag Thakur urging not to shift the centre.

"We organised a protest immediately at Mayiladuthurai. We planned to hold a massive public rally on May 7. Meanwhile, the SAI has announced that the centre would continue to function at Mayiladuthurai. It is a victory for our struggle. We also thank MP Venkatesan for writing to the minister," it said.