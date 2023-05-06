10 couples willing to adopt baby girl abandoned in Katpadi: Activist
VELLORE, CHENNAI: Ten couples have expressed willingness to adopt the child, who was abandoned at the Katpadi railway station, social activist and government vet Dr Ravi Shankar said Friday.
Shankar visited the child at the Vellore government medical college hospital. Two women constables were also in attendance at the venue, he added.
The infant, who was found at the railway station on Thursday, was admitted to the paediatric intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital immediately for a thorough check-up. A woman carrying the baby had asked an old age couple to hold the girl as she wanted to go to the toilet. The couple informed the railway police, when the woman did not turn up.
Uploading the girl’s photo on social media, Shankar said, “I received ten phone calls from couples in and around Vellore who expressed willingness to adopt the girl child legally.”
The hospital doctors informed that they are waiting for collector P Kumaravel Pandian to form a committee to decide the future of the girl, he said.
