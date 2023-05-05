TN engineering counselling to be held from August 2

CHENNAI: The counselling for students seeking engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu will be held from August 2.

A notification from the Directorate of Technical Education (DOTE) here on Friday said that the counselling for the special category will be held from August 2 to August 5.

Counselling for the students coming under general category will be held from August 7 to September 24.

As the registration for engineering admissions have started today, certificate verification will be done from June 12 to June 30.

DOTE further said that the rank list will be published on July 12.