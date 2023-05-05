Injured bull of Vijaya Baskar dies in Orathanadu veterinary hosp

TIRUCHY: Former minister C Vijayabaskar’s bull Karuppu Komban, which was undergoing treatment for injuries it sustained in a jallikattu event recently, died on Thursday and a funeral was held for the deceased animal.

Sources said, former minister C Vijaya Baskar, a jallikattu enthusiast, has been maintaining a couple of bulls and he ensured all his bulls participated in jallikattu events across the state.

Karuppu Komban on May 2 participated in one such event held at Annavasal in Pudukkottai. Initially it was standing straight in the arena and confronting the tamers. Suddenly, ran out of the rings and accidentally hit a pole erected outside after which it lost consciousness.

Soon, the bull was rushed to Orathanadu Veterinary College Hospital. However, on Thursday morning, the bull died without responding to treatment.

Vijaya Baskar, who was heartbroken over the loss of the bull, planned a mega funeral ceremony for the deceased animal. As per the plan, the funeral was held at his Olaimanpatti farmhouse near Iluppur. All his family members and locals took part in the funeral.

It may be recalled that six years back, another bull owned by Vijaya Baskar died after hitting the wall at the vadivasal.