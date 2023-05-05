EC’s stand sought on plea against approval to amended AIADMK law

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the stand of the Election Commission (EC) and the AIADMK on a petition against the approval of amendments to the “original constitution” of the party. Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued notice on a petition by B Ramkumar Adityan and KC Suren Palanisamy, who claimed to be primary members of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), against the EC order, which also endorsed the elevation of Edappadi K Palaniswami as party’s general secretary. In the petition filed through lawyer Ashish Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioners said the EC order was “illegal, ultra vires to the provisions of the Section 29A of the Representation of People Act 1951, the provisions of Original Constitution of the Respondent No.2 Party (AIADMK) and Natural Justice”. “Issue notice returnable in six weeks,” the judge said and listed the case for hearing on October 10.