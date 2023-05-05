Cancer screening camps to be held in 3 dists, says Min
COIMBATORE: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Friday said special screening camps will be organised in three districts with high incidence of cancer in the state.
“Special screening will be done in Erode, Ranipet and Kanniyakumari districts, where there is high incidence of cancer. Soon inspections will be carried out in these districts to take control measures,” he said at the ‘Global Handwashing Day’ event at Erode Government Medical College Hospital in Perundurai.
Stating that the state government has been taking all efforts to ensure people in hill regions receive all healthcare facilities, Subramanian said various measures were taken for people living in hill regions of Krishnagiri, The Nilgiris, Kodaikanal in Dindugul, Thalavadi and Bargur in Erode, Salem and Namakkal to get medical facilities.
“There are large numbers of villages in hills in Erode district. Though mortuaries are established only in regional level hospitals to carry out post-mortems, steps have been initiated to set up one at a Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Thalavadi following demands from people. Also, three ambulance services were introduced for the benefit of people in Bargur hills,” he said.
The Health Minister also said that washing hands properly will help in preventing the spread of communicable diseases by 70 per cent. “Handwashing Day events were organised in 2,286 government hospitals and PHC’s across Tamil Nadu,” he said.
