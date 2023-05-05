2 from AP, one from T’gana held in Arakkonam for smuggling ganja

RANIPET: Arakkonam town police registered a case and arrested three persons, two from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for transporting 1.50 kilos ganja on a two-wheeler on Wednesday evening. The police were on a routine vehicle check at Mangammapettai when they spotted three persons riding a two-wheeler. They were stopped and questioned by the police and when the trio provided contradictory answers they were taken to the police station for further questioning. Police identified the trio as Purushothaman (34) of Kanchipuram, Rajasekar (23) of Andhra Pradesh, and K Magesh (27) of Telangana. A search of their vehicle revealed 1.50 kilos of ganja packed in a bag. A case was registered and the trio was arrested and remanded on Thursday.