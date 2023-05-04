Stater Ministers R Sakkarapani, KR Periakaruppan and K Ramachandran launch the distribution of finger millets

TamilNadu

Minister Sakkarapani launches Millets supply via PDS scheme

“The central government has allotted 1,350 metric tonnes of ragi for distribution in the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts through Food Corporation of India (FCI). Also, the project will be expanded to other districts by procuring required quantities of finger millet from Karnataka after getting the central government’s nod,” he said.