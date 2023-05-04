Minister Sakkarapani launches Millets supply via PDS scheme
COIMBATORE: The state government on Wednesday rolled out the scheme to distribute finger millet (ragi) to PDS card holders.
The ambitious scheme to provide two kg of ragi instead of rice was launched at a PDS shop in Balakola panchayat in the Nilgiris by Minister of Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani, Minister for Co-operation KR Periakaruppan and Minister for Tourism K Ramachandran.
The scheme is being implemented first in the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts in Tamil Nadu.
“Around 439 metric tonnes of ragi is to be given for 2.29 lakh rice card holders in the Nilgiris and 932 metric tonnes for 4.66 lakh card holders in Dharmapuri district.
Depending on the harvest and stock availability, the scheme will be rolled out in other districts also,” said R Sakkarapani.
“The central government has allotted 1,350 metric tonnes of ragi for distribution in the Nilgiris and Dharmapuri districts through Food Corporation of India (FCI). Also, the project will be expanded to other districts by procuring required quantities of finger millet from Karnataka after getting the central government’s nod,” he said.
Sakkarapani said that direct procurement centres have been established in Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, where ragi is harvested more.
“Efforts will be taken to set up direct procurement centres in other millet harvesting districts also through the agriculture department. With low glycemic index, millets will help in our fight against diabetes,” he said.
