Siddha University awaiting approval from TN Governor

CHENNAI: The Siddha University announced by the State government is awaiting the approval from the Governor after the clarifications issued by the state legal authorities as sought, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Thursday.

He said that about 25 acres of land has been identified for the University in Madhavaram and the land transfer work has been completed.

However, the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Draft Bill is awaiting approval from the Governor for recommendation and consideration.

The secretary to the Governor had stated that the bill is not in accordance with the UGC Act and Regulations and the Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill is not in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act and Regulations. The Tamil Nadu Siddha Medical University Bill 2022 was tabled in the Assembly on 27 April and past the next day.

The Bill was sent to the Governor for approval on May 5th, 2022 and two months later, the Principal Secretary to the Governor in a letter to the government stated that certain sections of the Siddha Medical University Bill relating to admission of students are not as per the certain sections of the National Medical Commission for Indian Medical System Act, 2020.

"The government had issued clarifications and reminder to the Governor to provide assent to the bill after that. However, because the bill allows the state to appoint the chancellor of the University, it was said to be against the UGC regulations. However, the states of Gujarat, West Bengal and Karnataka have earlier sought approval that the Chief Minister himself has the authority to appoint chancellors in universities and it was reported that the same would be introduced in this Bill," Ma Subramanian said.

When this type of Bill was introduced in Gujarat, the Governor of that State gave his assent to it. Even the University Grants Commission nowhere says that the Governor should appoint the University Chancellors. Therefore, the Governor should consider all this and give approval to the Siddha Medical University Bill and the letter will soon be sent to the office of the Governor, said the minister.

Vaccine for Haj pilgrims

The Health Minister also inspected the State vaccine store inspection for supply of vaccines to Haj pilgrims. He said that as per the instructions of the Chief Minister and the Union Government, various guidelines for the medical pre-examination, fitness test, and vaccination have been given to the respective authorities. At least 6,300 doses of Quadrivalent Meningococcal Meningitis Vaccine (QMMV) have been stocked.

Apart from that, 945 doses of Seasonal Influenza Vaccination (SIV) have also been stocked for the camps being organised for the beneficiaries going for Haj from across Tamil Nadu. Haj Screening, Fitness Verification and Vaccination camp will be conducted from May 15 to May 25 at 19 places. The arrangements have been made to provide one dose of QMMV to those above 3 years of age and one dose of SIV and QMMV to those above 65 years of age in the camps. The work of distributing the vaccines to 19 places as per the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Haj Committee has now started.

The minister also held a review meeting to discuss various health department schemes, insurance and activities being conducted for the doctors with the Joint Director of Health Services on Thursday. The inspection by the State Health Department officials on various infrastructural development projects is also being conducted to see how far the construction works have been carried out in collaboration with the District Joint Director Welfare.