Joy & fervour across Madurai with Lord Kallazhagar’s entry

MADURAI: Lord Kallazhagar, who started his journey from his abode at the foot of Alagar Hills to the Vaigai bank on Wednesday evening, reached Tallakulam in Madurai city on Thursday.

The Lord on his way to Madurai was halted at several points for the traditional ritual of ‘Ethir Sevai’ (special welcome pujas by devotees). Many devotees dressed like Lord Alagar sprayed water on people during the procession. As per tradition, the deity of Kallazhagar starts his journey on a well-decked golden palanquin from Lord Sundararaja Perumal Temple at Alagarkoil.

The Lord proceeds via Kallandhiri, Appanthirupathi,Kadachanendhal before reaching the City.

The annual Chithirai festival of Madurai city reaches its peak with the entry of Lord Kallazhagar’s entry into the Vaigai on Friday morning.



An interesting feature is that it is a confluence of Saivites and Vaishnavites as the grand event involves Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple (Saivite) and Lord Sundararaja Perumal shrine (Vaishnavite), residents said.