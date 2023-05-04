Brain behind Tiruvannamalai ATMs heist nabbed in Aravalli Hills

TIRUVANANAMALAI: Asif Javed (30) the brain behind the ATMs heist in Tiruvannamalai district was arrested by a special police party and was brought to Tiruvannamalai on Thursday. Four ATMs in Tiruvannamalai, Kalasapakkam and Polur were robbed of Rs 72.79 lakh on February 12.

Police said Asif, the brain the robbery, was nabbed at gun point from his hideout in the Aravalli Hills on the Haryana – Rajasthan border on Wednesday. After being produced before a court in Mewat, he was flown to Chennai and then he was brought to the temple town under tight security.

Asif’s arrest brings the total of those arrested to 9.

Cash to the tune of Rs 15 lakh was seized from the accused, police said.

With this, the cash seized totaled to Rs 20 lakh, including R 5 lakh, seized earlier following the arrest of Asif’s accomplices.

Till date 3 cars and one container lorry also connected to the robbery were seized by the police. TN DGP C Sailendra Babu lauded the police for their efforts, sources revealed.

Asif is likely to be remanded in custody either by Thursday evening or Friday morning.