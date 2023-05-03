Vibhuthi packets with Teresa pictures sparks row
TIRUVANNAMALAI: Two archakas of Arulmigu Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai were suspended for distributing vibhuthi packets carrying the picture of Teresa to devotees on Tuesday.
In an order dated May 1, Kumaresan, joint commissioner of the temple, ordered the suspension of two archakas, K Somanathan and A Muthukumarasamy for six months for bringing disrepute to the temple and the department by distributing vibhuthi packets with the picture of Teresa to devotees without the knowledge and permission of temple authorities.
Sources said that it was a practice for donors (ubayadarars) to provide or sponsor such vibhuthi packets for distribution to devotees in the temple. “Though the temple provides substantial quantity of vibhuthi packets, it won’t be enough to meet the needs of all devotees,” a source said.
When the issue came to the notice of Hindu Munnani activists, they confronted the temple officials. Not convinced with the explanation of officials, they staged a dharna inside the temple office. “It was then that the suspension order of two archakas was issued,” sources revealed.
However, the suspension did not go down well with a majority of archakas and staff, who felt that the two archakas could not be blamed for their deed. “The vibhuthi packets were given with a good intention and they distributed it. However, the issue was not the distribution, but the picture of Teresa on the cover. Many other companies also provide the same service, but the packets offered by them won’t carry any picture or image,” sources added.
Hindu Munnani convenor Magesh told DT Next that it was the job of the temple to provide vibhuthi packets, which would prevent unsavoury incidents like the present one. However, repeated attempts to contact temple joint commissioner Kumaresan went futile.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android