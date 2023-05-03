Representative image
Two with four bullets and handgun arrested by police in Madurai

After having seized the gun, the police recovered four bullets, sources said. Police personnel attached to Teppakulam station in Madurai city while engaged in patrolling on a road along the Vaigai river found those two men in a suspicious manner.
MADURAI: Two men were arrested in Madurai on Wednesday and the police seized a handgun. The accused have been identified as Dhanasekar (52) of Anna Nagar West, Chennai and Subash (40) of Aavin Nagar, Gomathipuram, Madurai. After having seized the gun, the police recovered four bullets, sources said. Police personnel attached to Teppakulam station in Madurai city while engaged in patrolling on a road along the Vaigai river found those two men in a suspicious manner. The duo did not respond properly during enquiry and hence the police arrested them. The police are investigating further to check whether any criminal proceedings were already launched against the duo. The investigation team are also focusing on an angle whether they were in possession of such a weapon to attack or kill anybody for revenge, sources said.

