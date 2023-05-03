The Kerala Story: TN keeps fingers crossed

CHENNAI: Even as the movie The Kerala Story - a film based on women from Kerala joining global terror outfit ISIS - is all set to release across the country on Friday, the state police has warned the government about the possible trouble the movie could bring in once it hits the theatres.
Certain Muslim outfits have already sought the ban of the movie.
Kerala government has objected to the release of the movie and asked for a nation wide ban.
"We have given a report to the government about the possible problems that can bring in with the release. But so far no one has come forward to release the movie in the state. All theatres are screening PS -2. It looks like the government and the theatre owners have decided to wait and watch" TN police sources noted.
They are waiting for the movie to get released in other states before taking a decision.
The movie makers earlier claimed in a trailer released on online platforms that the story is about 32,000 women from Kerala who joined ISIS through luring, has changed the narrative as story of three young girls who were lured to join ISIS.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android