Suspended ASP Balveer Singh booked under SC/ST Act
MADURAI: The Crime Branch-Crime Investigation Department (CB-CID), which is probing the alleged torture by former Assistant Superintendent of Police, Balveer Singh, who is suspended from Ambasamudram subdivision, Tirunelveli district, has filed one more case against the suspended ASP.
About six to eight persons held in police custody concerning cases of crime reported in Kallidaikurichi, Ambasamudram, and VK Puram stations were allegedly tortured by the ASP under the pretext of inquiry.
Based on a complaint lodged by Arun Kumar, Ambasamudram, the CB CID booked a case against Balveer Singh under Sections of the SC /ST Act, sources said on Wednesday.
On April 17, based on another complaint lodged by E Subash (25) of KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai, the Tirunelveli District Crime Branch filed a case against Balveer Singh under Sections 323, 324, 326, and 506 (i) of IPC.
The State government appointed a senior IAS officer P Amutha to probe into the alleged police torture. She had recorded statements of witnesses in the case and forwarded a report to government. Based on the findings, the government shifted the case from the Tirunelveli DCB to the CB-CID to intensify the probe for necessary action against Balveer Singh, sources said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android