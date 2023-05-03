More govt school students appearing for NEET: Min
TIRUCHY: There are a few elements spreading wrong information that the government school students are hesitant to appear for the NEET exam, but in reality, the number of students appearing for the exam has been increasing as per the details available with the department, said the Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Wednesday.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of as many as 27 buildings built in Rs 6.77 crore for various departments, the Minister said, the government has been building confidence among the students to face any type of examinations. “These tests are just another passing one and so you need not get scared. Your seat worth your knowledge will always be reserved and no one can replace that,” said the Minister.
Stating that the Naan Muthalvan programme is devised to bring out the hidden knowledge of the students, the Minister said, the programme would play a platform to test the knowledge of the students and he appealed to the students to cultivate their individual talents. “The government will always stand with you for achieving your success,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Minister appealed to the students not to be fed up with the public exam results. “This result is just a process of testing your knowledge and so you should accept the result and several teams of teachers are given training on career guidance and they would guide the students on the selection of their higher education programme,” the Minister said.
Mahesh Poyyamozhi also warned fake news peddlers. “There are a few people spreading wrong information that the government school students are not interested in appearing for NEET exam. This is absolutely wrong and as per the official information, the number of government school students appearing for NEET has been increasing year on year,” said the School Education Minister.
