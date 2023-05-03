ISRO offers training programme for PG, final-year UG students

CHENNAI: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday announced the launch of a new introductory-level online training programme ‘Space Science and Technology Awareness Training (START)’ for post-graduate and final-year undergraduate students of physical sciences and technology.

The programme will cover various domains of space science, including Astronomy & Astrophysics, Heliophysics & Sun-Earth interaction, Instrumentation and Aeronomy. The course will be handled by scientists from Indian academia and ISRO centres.

The START programme is part of ISRO’s efforts to enable Indian students to become professionals in space science and technology, as the organisations space science exploration programme continues to expand into new domains.

The programme is intended to provide students with an introductory-level training in space science and technology, giving them an overview of different facets of the field, research opportunities, and career options.

The training will also emphasise the cross-disciplinary nature of space science, giving students insights into how their individual aptitudes can be applied to the field.

The programme is expected to help build a human capacity that will lead space science and research in the future.

The lectures will also cover topics on the Indian space science exploration programme and research opportunities in space science and technologies.

The student community will be benefited from this training programme, as they will receive an overview of the different facets of space science and technology, exposure to the research going on in different Indian institutes, insight into how their individual aptitude would suit some of the facets of space science and technology, appreciate the cross-disciplinary nature of the subject and accordingly choose their career path.

Indian academic institutions can register for the programme by submitting their Expression of Interest in the prescribed format through the Jigyasa portal by May 20.