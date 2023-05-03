Inebriated CRPF constable held for attempting to molest woman on train

TIRUPATTUR: A Central Reserve Police Force constable who attempted to misbehave with a young mother aboard a running train was arrested by railway police at Katpadi on Tuesday. Suresh (39) a native of Nayakannur near Tirupattur and working as a constable in the CRPF was travelling in a B2 AC coach of the Bengaluru to Vizag Express on Monday night. When the train reached Ambur, Suresh who was reportedly in an inebriated condition tried to sexually misbehave with a young mother in the same compartment. She raised an alarm following which the co-passengers pulled him out of the compartment but he continued to create a ruckus. Passengers alerted the Katpadi railway police, who waited for the train to reach the station and pulled him out. After the victim lodged a complaint the Katpadi police transferred the case to Jolarpet police, who registered a case and arrested Suresh.