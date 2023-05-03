Representative image
Inebriated CRPF constable held for attempting to molest woman on train

When the train reached Ambur, Suresh who was reportedly in an inebriated condition tried to sexually misbehave with a young mother in the same compartment.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUPATTUR: A Central Reserve Police Force constable who attempted to misbehave with a young mother aboard a running train was arrested by railway police at Katpadi on Tuesday. Suresh (39) a native of Nayakannur near Tirupattur and working as a constable in the CRPF was travelling in a B2 AC coach of the Bengaluru to Vizag Express on Monday night. When the train reached Ambur, Suresh who was reportedly in an inebriated condition tried to sexually misbehave with a young mother in the same compartment. She raised an alarm following which the co-passengers pulled him out of the compartment but he continued to create a ruckus. Passengers alerted the Katpadi railway police, who waited for the train to reach the station and pulled him out. After the victim lodged a complaint the Katpadi police transferred the case to Jolarpet police, who registered a case and arrested Suresh.

