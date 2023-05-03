IAS officers transfer at Secretary level expected
CHENNAI: On the DMK-led government almost completing two years in office, the grapevine is that the change of officers at Secretary level is awaited in a couple of days and the transfers are likely to go in a phased manner till the end of next month.
According to highly placed sources, the transfer of senior IAS officers is due and this will end only by next month when the state finds a replacement for the incumbent chief secretary and DGP. Both the no-nonsense top officials V Irai Anbu and C Sylendra Babu will attain superannuation by next month and the discussions in this regard have already started along the corridors of power in the Secretariat.
Happening in the backdrop of the PTR audio tape controversy, the transfers are taking some time, but once the unconfirmed reports related to the Cabinet reshuffle are done, the transfer of other officers will follow through, sources said.
Finance, Dairy, Adi Dravidar, Home, TNEB, City Corporation, Tourism and Municipal administration are some of the departments where the talks about the Cabinet shuffle and the officers are making rounds with speculations going unchecked.
for the coveted post of chief secretary, the names of senior IAS officers, including Shiv Das Meena, N Muruganantham, Sandeep Saxena and Hans Raj Verma are making the rounds.
