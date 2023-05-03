Heavy rains bring respite from summer heat in south
MADURAI: Heavy rain lashed Madurai and other districts in the southern region on Tuesday providing the much-awaited respite from summer heat.
Owing to the downpour, waterlogging was reported in several low-lying areas affecting vehicular movement. The showers started around 4.20 pm, in parts of Madurai and gained intensity gradually. It rained for nearly two hours in the city.
Neighbouring districts of Theni and Dindigul experienced light to moderate rains from 3 pm, sources said. The recent rains along the catchments of Western Ghats resulted in an increase in flow in the streams, rivers and falls. As a precautionary measure, bathers were banned from visiting Suruli and Kumbakarai falls.
As for farmers, the summer rain has come as a welcome relief since many of them had already started ploughing their fields to make them ready for the Chithirai Pattam. With southwest monsoon set to start next month, this downpour will help farmers relying on rain-fed agriculture, sources said.
However, the unseasonal rain in Thoothukudi has forced the country boat fishermen to stay away from the sea.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android