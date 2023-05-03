HC quashes TNPCB order against brick-kilns in Kovai
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court quashed the order issued by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to pay Rs 32 lakh each to the 185 brick-kilns operated in Thadagam, Coimbatore, as environmental compensation.
Further, it was ordered to follow the due process and issue an order regarding the compensation within six months.
On June 13, 2021, the Coimbatore Collector notified 185 brick-kilns that operated in Thadagam, Coimbatore as illegal and ordered the closure of the brick-kilns.
Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal South zone took up a suo-motu case and appointed a joint committee comprising officials from central and state pollution control boards to assess the environmental damage.
Based on the report submitted, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board ordered the brickkilns to pay Rs 32 lakh each as compensation.
Challenging the order the owners of the brickkilns moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash the order.
The plea was heard by the division bench comprising Justice VM Velumani and Justice V Lakshminarayanan. After the submission, the bench quashed the order issued by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, saying that the failure in providing the report of the joint committee to the brick-kilns is in contrast to the act of natural justice and the proper procedures were not followed in assessing the impact.
Further, the High Court ordered, to give the report to the brick-kilns and get their explanation.
These procedures should be completed in six months, the court ruled.
