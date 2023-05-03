Couple gets 20-year imprisonment under Pocso Act in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: A Special Court in Srivilliputhur, Virudhunagar district to try cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, on Tuesday convicted two persons including a woman and sentenced them to undergo rigorous imprisonment of twenty years. According to prosecution, the accused are husband and wife and resided at Kattangudi village in Aruppukottai taluk of Virudhunagar district. The couple P Saravanan (43) and his wife Nathiya (32) were found guilty of aiding and abetting in the sexual exploitation of a minor girl. The incident occurred in 2022 and based on a complaint, Aruppukottai All Women police filed a case. Sessions Judge K Poorana Jeya Anand found Sundar guilty of such a crime and pronounced the sentence. Besides, a fine of Rs 2,000 was imposed on the accused, sources said.