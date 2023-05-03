Booming ‘doom’ biz: BOGO, free egg lure tipplers
VELLORE: Taking a leaf out of retailers who extend attractive offers to lure customers, hooch sellers in Ambur are dangling buy-one, get-one (commonly referred to as BOGO) free and one egg free with the purchase of two packets of ‘doom’ – the code word for the liquor manufactured in the hills abutting Vaniyambadi on the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border.
According to local sources, the hooch distilled in the hills on the border near Madakadappa, Gorripallam, Tharakadu, and Devarajapuram villages is being brought to Vaniyambadi town in 25 litre cans. There, it is packed in 100 ml and 150 ml sachets, which costs Rs 20 and Rs 50, respectively.
That they are much cheaper than the Indian Made Foreign Liquor sold at Tasmac shops is the main draw. However, the tough competition between hooch sellers has also given rise to special offers. At Eachampattu village near Ambur, one seller is running a buy-one, get-one-free offer while his rival offers a boiled egg free with the purchase of two packets of arrack.
“The sale of illicit liquor is taking place in the bushes and locals know where it can be bought,” said a person from the village, while another homemaker questioned the Prohibition Enforcement Wing’s inability in cracking down on the business.
On Monday, the police arrested Sekar (60) of Eachampattu for selling arrack and seized 110 litres from him, another person, Arivazhagan (43) of Chettiappanur near Vaniyambadi was arrested with 449 IMFL bottles on Saturday. “However, this is just the tip of the iceberg,” said a villager.
