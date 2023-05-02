Try using rooftop solar plants: AICTE to HEIs
CHENNAI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has urged he Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to explore the possibility of using rooftop solar plants, which would be one of the simplest ways to achieving energy independence.
Pointing out that during COP26 at Glasgow, PM Modi had announced panchamrit (5 nectar elements) of India’s climate action, AICTE advisor Mamta R Agarwal, in a circular to all HEIs, said the announcements included achieving 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.
“Achieving this target requires Renewable Energy (RE) capacity addition of 30-40 GW annually for which cohesive efforts of all stakeholders is needed. Installation of rooftop solar (RTS) plants in buildings is one of the simplest ways to achieve energy independence,” the official said.
It has multiple benefits such as no requirement of additional land, new transmission and distribution lines, and no major grid balancing issues. “Further, the installation of RTS is financially viable even without any subsidy/support from the government,” the AICTE advisor added.
Accordingly, all AICTE-approved institutions/technical universities have been urged to explore the possibility of installing RTS plants.
