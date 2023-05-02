Fleeced Kodai tourists seek action against violators

MADURAI: It is peak season in Kodaikanal, one of the much sought-after summer destinations in the State. But, tourists visiting the hill station for leisure and fun with their families, are appalled over the exorbitant charges for accommodation.

Several streets leading into hotspots in the hill town are clogged with traffic and tourists face a tough time. K Jean, a regular visitor to Kodaikanal during the summer from Madurai, on Monday called for stern action to check private hotels, lodges, and resorts, which were reportedly fleecing tourists. Unusually, double and triple-bedded accommodations charge up to Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 a day.

A Muthuganeshan, another tourist from Madurai, expressed shock over the cost of food. “Just a piece of one parotta costs Rs 40. If this is the case with the parotta, which is commonly consumed by all sections, it is left to one’s imagination about the rates of other dishes and special varieties. Food should not become an elite class delight,” he said.

To ward off traffic woes, A Robin, a tourist guide in the hill town, said that authorities must take serious steps to ease the ever-worsening traffic situation.

To avoid unnecessary conflict and keep the traffic moving, the toll gate near Silver cascade waterfalls should be digitized by installing ‘Fastag’ device like how it’s operational on National Highways. Since the personnel deployed at the toll gate manually collect entry fees, it takes a lot of time and also leads to pile up of vehicles at that point, thereby causing snarls in most of the hill town.

He also suggested placing caution boards at Batlagundu toll gate on plains alerting the Kodaikanal bound tourists to avoid carrying plastics and hefty fine on violators, if any. S Abdul Gani Raja, president, Kodaikanal Hotel and Resort Owners Association, said that accommodation tariff generally increases during the peak summer season and slides in off-season. “However, there would be no compromise on accommodation cost transparency,” he said.

Sources said, with around 5,000 cottages in the town, only 64 have proper ‘homestay’ licenses. It’s time for the authorities to check and initiate punitive action against violators. Kodaikanal Revenue Divisional Officer R Raja, told DT Next, that a team comprising a commercial taxes officer, taluk supply officer, and food safety officer has been formed to intensify checks in hotels and lodges and conduct surprise raids.

“To regulate traffic in Kodaikanal, a company of Tamil Nadu Special Police has been sought additionally,” the RDO said.