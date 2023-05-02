Aroora, Thiyagesa chants reverberate in Chithirai car fest

TIRUCHY: Several thousands of devotees took part in the Chithirai car festival of Big Temple held on Monday amidst chanting of ‘Aroora’, ‘Thiyagesa’.

The Chithirai festival used to be celebrated in the Big Temple for 18 days and as per the schedule, it commenced with the holy flag hoisting on the morning of April 17, followed by the procession of Swamy and Ambal deities during morning, afternoon and evening.

The major event of car festival was scheduled on Monday. Around 5 am, the temple deities, Thiyagarajar, Kamalambal, Somaskandar, Vinayagar, Neelothpalambal, Valli, Deivanai, Subramania Swamy and Chandikeshwarar were taken out in a procession on the temple car adorned with pearl shawls.

Collector Dinesh Ponraj Oliver, SP Ashish Rawath, Mayor Shan Ramanathan, Deputy Mayor Anjugam Boopathi, Palace Devasthanam hereditary trustee Babaji Rajah Bhonsle along with religious scholars and mutt heads inaugurated the car festival by pulling the rope.

The car moved majestically amidst sea of devotees whose chants of Aroora and Thiyagesa rented the air. Othuvars recited the Thirumuraigal as the car was rolling through the four Raja Veedhis.

The car was halted for special archana and deepa aradhana at 14 points before it returned to the base.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the district administration for the Chithirai car festival and devotees provided buttermilk and water and annadhanam for theparticipants.