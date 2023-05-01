Two students killed as lorry rams two-wheeler near Kaveripakkam

RANIPET: Two persons were killed, one of them on the spot when their two-wheeler was hit by a sand-laden lorry near Kaveripakkam on the Chennai- Bengaluru National Highway in Ranipet district on Monday. Police said that Arun Kumar (18) of Kondapuram near Kaveripakkam and a first-year student in a local arts college came in a two-wheeler to Kaveripakkam along with two of his friends Sachin (17) of Kanchipuram and Jeevanandan (16) of Damal village in Kanchipuram district on another two-wheeler. When they neared Kaveripakkam their two-wheeler was hit by a lorry resulting in Arun Kumar being killed on the spot while Sachin died on the way to the Wallajahpet Government Headquarters Hospital. Jeevanandam was admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment while Kaveripakkam police registered a case and are investigating. The victims’ bodies were sent for post-mortem to the same hospital while police are searching for the lorry driver who is absconding.