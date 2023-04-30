Water shortage looms large in Kovai

“From 5.51 feet on 25 April, when the first spell of summer rains was recorded, the water storage in the reservoir rose slightly to 5.97 feet on Saturday due to moderate rains in the next few days. Water level in the dam was at 8.53 feet on 11 April. But the storage position was better at this time in the previous years. It was last in 2017 when the dam almost dried up and water was drawn from its dead storage point,” the official added.