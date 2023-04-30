Passengers irked over lack of water in Mumbai - Nagercoil train

CHENGALPATTU: Passengers travelling in Mumbai - Nagercoil trail left to suffer without water and were froced to quarrel with railway officials at Chengalpattu railway station on Sunday when the train reached there.

The train between Mumbai - Nagercoil via Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, left the Chatrapati Shivaji railway terminus, Mumbai at 10pm on Saturday.

The passengers, including childrens, were severely affected due to lack of of water in the train, even in toilets.

The passengers were angered over the inaction of the railway officials when they lodged a complaint about the issue.

Some passengers even pulled the emergency chain, to stop the train near the Renigunta railway station and quarreled with railway officials.

Later, the travel continued after the officials promised that the water would be filled at the next station.

However, as water was not filled as promised by the officials, infuriated passengers again quarreled with officials at Chengalpattu railway station. The officials again promised that the water will be filled when the train reaches Villupuram station.