One drowns, three others rescued from sea near Uchipuli in Ramnad
MADURAI: In a tragic incident, four women drowned while bathing in sea in Attrangarai village near Uchipuli in Ramanathapuram district. Much to agony, one of them died while being taken to hospital and three others, who were rescued, are under treatment. The deceased victim has been identified as Kavitha (32), wife of Selvakumar, Madasamy Kovil Street, Therbogi. DIG, Ramanathapuram Range, M Durai after enquiring, said those women, who were from Therbogi village gathered to attend a temple festival. The survivors were identified as Manisha (28), B Nivetha (16) and Mangaleshwari (34) of the same village. Sources said the condition of Nivetha and Mangaleshwari is critical.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android