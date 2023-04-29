TN likely to receive rain for next 4 days: RMC

CHENNAI: With the sweltering heat getting intolerable by the day, weather forecast predicts rain for Tamil Nadu from tomorrow for four days. Accordingly, most of the districts in the State will witness rains with thunderstorms.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Saturday predicted rain in Tamil Nadu, Karaikal and Puducherry for the next 4 days.

The RMC statement said, "Tomorrow (Sunday), there is a possibility of moderate rain with thunder and lightning at many places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, and heavy rain at one or two places in Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli districts.

"On Monday (May 1), Moderate rain with thunder and lightning could be expected at most places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Nilgiri, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Madurai, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, and Karur districts. Heavy rain may also occur at certain places.

"On Tuesday (May 2), moderate rain at most places in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and heavy rain at a few places in the Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, and Tenkasi districts is likely," the statement added.