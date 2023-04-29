Primary teachers urge to promote SGTs to fill BT assistant vacancies

CHENNAI: The members of Tamil Nadu Primary Teachers' Federation in a letter to the director of elementary education urged to fill Bachelor of Training (BT) assistants' vacancies by promoting secondary grade teachers (SGTs) within the block only.

According to the notification from the department, teachers have been asked to apply for counselling for general transfers from April 27 till May 1. And, the counselling for the teachers who applied are set to go on from May 8 till May 31.

But, as there was no mention of promotion for BT teachers and SGTs due to a pending case at the Madras High Court insisting Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) mandatory for promotion; the teachers have approached the director.

A member of the federation said, "Eligible SGTs should be rightfully promoted to BTs for filling the vacancies at the respective schools. If not, SGTs will miss out on the opportunity."

Meanwhile, in the letter to the director, the members also urged to conduct the counselling without any delays and mismanagement unlike the last year. "Due to technical glitches last year, the counselling was held till midnight, causing trouble to teachers. Hence, all this should be averted this time, the letter stated.