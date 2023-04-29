Over 2,900 active Covid count in TN including 596 cases in city

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 321 new COVID cases on Saturday. Total number of cases in the State reached 36,08,321. Chennai had 62 cases followed by 44 cases in Coimbatore, 28 cases in Salem and 23 in Kanniyakumari. All other districts reported less than 20 cases. TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 4.9% after 6,576 people were tested in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, active cases in the State stood at 2,928 with the highest of 596 cases in Chennai. Total recoveries reached 35,67,325. No more COVID-fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,068.