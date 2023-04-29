Murappanadu VAO murder: DSP Suresh appointed as IO

CHENNAI: In a latest development in the Murappanadu VAO murder case, Thoothukudi (Rural) DSP Suresh has been appointed as the Inquiry Officer (IO) to initiate a probe.

The order was made by IG of South Zone Asra Garg. According to official sources, the probe by DSP Suresh would begin today.

It is worth noting that two persons involved in the murder, Marimuthu and Ramasubramanian, were already arrested.

Murappanadu VAO Lourdu Francis was murdered by sand miners on Tuesday as the VAO was against illicit sand mining.