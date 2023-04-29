DMK files: MP Kanimozhi issues notice to Annamalai

CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi sent a notice to BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday in connection with allegation made against her party members.

Earlier this month, Annamalai released “DMK files”, a series of allegations against the DMK government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Addressing a press conference at Kamalalayam - the BJP state headquarters - he claimed that Chief Minister Stalin had accepted money to the tune of Rs 200 crore from an Indo-European company. He charged that he would petition the CBI and a complaint would be filed to investigation. He also said that the DMK has become a money laundering company and that he would expose all the remaining leaders.

The ruling DMK has already sent a notice asking Annamalai to apologise for this.