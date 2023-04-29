DMK files: MP Kanimozhi issues notice to Annamalai
CHENNAI: DMK deputy general secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi sent a notice to BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday in connection with allegation made against her party members.
Earlier this month, Annamalai released “DMK files”, a series of allegations against the DMK government led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.
Addressing a press conference at Kamalalayam - the BJP state headquarters - he claimed that Chief Minister Stalin had accepted money to the tune of Rs 200 crore from an Indo-European company. He charged that he would petition the CBI and a complaint would be filed to investigation. He also said that the DMK has become a money laundering company and that he would expose all the remaining leaders.
The ruling DMK has already sent a notice asking Annamalai to apologise for this.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android