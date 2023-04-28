Only 7 out of 75 shops auctioned in new bus stand at Vellore
VELLORE: Lack of advance notification about auctions for the 75 shops in the ground and first floors of the Vellore Corporation’s Rs 53 crore new bus stand saw only 15 people turning up for the process and finally only 7 shops being auctioned on Thursday.
Of the 85 shops, 10 were earmarked for various purposes, including rest lounges for passengers, first aid, breast feeding mothers, police outpost, retiring room for bus crews etc. Auction for the remaining 75 shops were postponed six times due to various reasons, the main reason being demand for shops on the ground floor and priority for those who already had shops in the old bus stand. But, the biggest reason was the high prices, deposit and advances quoted by the cash strapped local body which chased away even those willing to participate.
Thursday saw a posse of police personnel in front of the corporation premises for the auctions where only 15 application forms were given out and only 13 were returned. Finally, only 7 shops were auctioned resulting in the local body mulling on the next move to attract customers for the facility.
However, it is not only the bus stand shops, which find no takers. A shopping complex constructed in front of the Collector’s office and behind the Anjeneyar Temple has found no takers for more than two years with the mall being locked up and serving as a den for anti-socials and tipplers.
