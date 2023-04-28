No issues with EPS, alliance intact: Annamalai clears air

CHENNAI: State BJP president K Annamalai on Friday said that he has no problem with AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. This statement comes after remarks of reported differences between the two parties.

A day ago EPS said his party's alliance with the BJP will continue and insisted there were no issues with the saffron party's President.

"We had aligned with the BJP for 2019 Lok Sabha polls and it continued during the 2021 (TN) Assembly polls, as well in the Erode by-poll (earlier this year). It (alliance) will continue," he asserted.

Asked if his "differences" with Annamalai figured in his meeting with Shah on Wednesday night, EPS dubbed the question as "wrong."

"We have no issue with Annamalai. If that be the case, would he have campaigned during the (recent) Erode East bypoll. Only the media is asking such questions to create rift," Palaniswami alleged.

"The parties in our alliance are ones which function independently, unlike those in the DMK-headed coalition. Everyone has their ideology and will function accordingly. As an alliance, we will work unitedly and AIADMK's policy is to ensure the victory of alliance parties' candidates," he said.