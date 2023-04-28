Collector asks ryots to opt for drip irrigation
TIRUCHY: In order to increase the acreage of cultivation with the minimal use of groundwater, the state government had recommended to utilise drip and sprinkler irrigation and the small and marginal farmers belonging to Adi Dravidar community are provided with 100 per cent subsidy, said Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi on Friday.
Chairing the farmers grievances redressal meet, the Collector said, the state had allocated a fund of Rs 7.92 crore for the drip irrigation monitored by the agriculture and horticulture department.
She said the farmers belonging to Adi Dravidar community could avail the facility with 100 per cent subsidy while the other farmers can avail 75 per cent of subsidy and the farmers can approach the agri department with the certificate issued by the revenue department.
The farmers need to provide chitta, ration card, Aadhaar and the EB connection cards with the respective Taluk Agriculture officers, the Collector said.
Meanwhile, the farmers demanded to desilt the canals on time to ensure free flow of water.
Later in the day, Transport Minister SS Sivasankar inaugurated the desilt works in the district on Friday.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android